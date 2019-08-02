'Five Points' Season 2 Premiere: CJ Makes a Confession to Lexi (VIDEO)

The popular teen drama Five Points is returning to Facebook Watch on Monday, and viewers will once again see these characters dealing with some of the difficulties high schoolers face every day.

TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek from the Season 2 premiere, "Am I a Suspect?" — and it leaves one character worried what could happen next.

The new season reunites Lexi (Hayley Kiyoko), Ananda (Daniela Nieves), Tosh (Madison Pettis), CJ (Raymond Alexander Cham Jr.), and Wallace (Nathaniel J. Potvin) in a whirlwind of new secrets and truths resulting in life-altering outcomes for each of the lead characters.

But it looks like one of those secrets is out in the clip below, as Lexi reminds CJ he's on probation. "I don't want us to get in trouble again," she says, but he scoffs because she has better connections than he does. Watch below to see what he reveals and how she reacts.

The Facebook Watch series explores authentic teen stories through five diverse high schoolers in Southside Chicago. Each episode is seen through a revolving perspective.

Five Points, Season 2 Premiere, Monday, August 5, 3/2c, Facebook Watch