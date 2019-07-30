'Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader'? You Can Find Out Now (QUIZ)

Nickelodeon's Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader has put contestants through the gauntlet all summer by having them answer questions from elementary days' past.

On July 29, this was no exception as host John Cena — with the help of the show's kid experts — played along to help win contestants some big money. And if the game proved anything, it's that grade school questions aren't as easily answered when you're an adult.

Thankfully, we have the exact quiz from the night's game, so you can find out if you are smarter than a 5th grader. Go question for question as you test you knowledge in areas like music, science, math, grammar, and history.

Can you recall your early education or have some scraps of information gone missing over the years? See for yourself by taking the quiz below.

