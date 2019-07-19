Could a 'Friends' Reunion Be on the Way for the Show's 25th Anniversary?

Are we no longer on a break? Friends fans (aka all of humanity) got a jolt of good news in June when Jennifer Aniston told Ellen DeGeneres the Central Perk door is open for a reunion.

"The girls would do it," she said of herself and co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow. As for Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry, "The boys would do it, I'm sure," she added. "Anything can happen."

True, no official revival of the iconic 1994–2004 NBC sitcom is in the works. But the positivity is heartening after years of denials — from "When I'm asleep, I have this nightmare that we do Friends again and nobody cares" (Perry in 2017) to "Nobody wants to see Joey at his colonoscopy!" (LeBlanc in 2018) — and mini cast reunions as guest stars on follow-up projects such as Cox's Cougar Town and Kudrow's Web Therapy.

Aniston clarified her change of heart: "'No' was getting me nowhere, and 'maybe' was getting me nowhere. So I thought I'd try 'yes' and see what would happen." Meanwhile, watch for Warner Bros. Television's 25th-anniversary celebrations this fall — and cross your fingers.

Friends, Streaming now, Netflix

