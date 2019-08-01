The Supernatural Past Is Conjured Up in Smithsonian Channel's 'Mystic Britain'

Smithsonian Channel is set to reveal the secrets of Britain’s most mysterious sites via a road trip mixing mysticism with very British humor. The new series, hosted by Clive Anderson, premieres Monday, August 5.

In this 10-part series, Clive along with anthropologist Mary-Ann Ochota, explore the island’s ancient places and rituals.

With Mary-Ann more than a match for Clive’s signature wit and irreverence, the pair travel the length of Britain to investigate the strange and sacred beliefs of its past, joining scientists, archaeologists and historians to look at the latest discoveries unearthing what ancient Britons did in the name of their beliefs and why.

In the series premiere, Witches and Demons, Clive travels to the ancient Church of St. Mary’s Troston, where the walls are scored with medieval demonic symbols.

Mary-Ann tries her hand at spells and curses, learning why demons really weren’t very smart. Clive tries to understand why people 600 years ago truly believed that demons walked the earth doing the devil’s work.

The two discover that these evil creatures transformed into something very real and very human – witches. What drove such intense levels of superstition in our ancestors? And were people really practicing black magic?

Subsequent August episodes of Mystic Britain include:

The Rollright Witch

Premieres Monday, August 12 at 9/8c

In an anonymous field next to a busy main road, Clive visits one of the lesser known mystic locations in Britain: The Rollright Stones. Some of the ancient stones placed at Rollright are twice as old as Stonehenge and the Pyramids of Egypt.

Hadrian's Mystic Wall

Premieres Monday, August 19 at 9/8c

Clive investigates the most impressive legacy of the Roman Empire’s 400-year rule in ancient Britain: Hadrian’s Wall. Clive discovers how the Roman legionaries conquered the known world.

The Revenants

Premieres Monday, August 26 at 9/8c

Clive visits the best-preserved medieval village in Britain, where a jumble of bones found 50 years ago has recently been discovered to carry the signature marks of violence.

Mystic Britain, Series Premiere, Monday, August 5, 9/8c, Smithsonian Channel