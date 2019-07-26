'NOS4A2' Stars & EPs Hint at a 'Showdown' Finale Ahead of Season 2 (VIDEO)

NOS4A2, the AMC horror series based on Joe Hill's New York Times bestselling book of the same name, is building up to a major finale this Sunday, July 28 on AMC.

The creepy vampire story (that is really so much more than just a vampire story) will conclude with a "showdown," according to star Ashleigh Cummings, between her gifted character, Vic McQueen, and Zachary Quinto's evil Charlie Manx as Vic continues on her quest to free Manx's kidnapped victims.

Cummings and Quinto, along with executive producers Jami O'Brien and Hill, stopped by TV Insider's video suite during San Diego Comic-Con 2019 to discuss all things NOS4A2.

Despite penning the novel the series was based on, Hill admitted he didn't have much to do with the overall creation of the series, but did get to spend time on set. "When I was there, you could count on me to be underfoot and to wander through the shot while the actors are trying to work," Hill joked.

Still, he's glad to have seen his novel reach the small screen. "In a lot of ways [the series has] brought more to the story than was there, more emotionally, more about the world," he explains. "And I find that very gratifying."

At interview time, the series had not been renewed for Season 2, but we are happy to say that is no longer the case. Although after Sunday's showdown, who will be left standing to move onto the sophomore season? We'll have to wait and see to find out!

In the meantime, check out the video above to see TV Insider's full NOS4A2 interview.

NOS4A2's two-part Season 1 finale airs Sunday, July 28 at 9/8c on AMC.