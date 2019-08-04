Valerie Bertinelli Takes Over Mondays With 'Hot in Cleveland' & Food Network Shows

Suffering from the classic case of the Mondays? The cure is upbeat, down-to-earth TV vet Valerie Bertinelli, who eases us into three workweeks in a row with comedy and cooking.

Monday, August 5, getTV brings back laugh riot Hot in Cleveland (2010–15), about three fortysomething L.A. women adjusting to life in Ohio — onetime soap star Victoria (Wendie Malick), Bertinelli's divorcée Melanie and makeup artist Joy (Jane Leeves) — and their uninhibited landlady, Elke (Betty White). "Melanie tries to be the nice one. Over the series, she gets some backbone," Bertinelli says. "She's also klutzy. I loved doing the physical comedy."

Monday, August 12, marks Season 7 of Kids Baking Championship (8/7c and 9/8c, Food Network). The oven mitts come off as nine bakers, ages 10 to 13, vie for $25,000. "The kids get better every year," says Bertinelli, a judge alongside pastry chef Duff Goldman. "Some excel at decorating; others at flavor. When

you get the two together, it's [special]." Cute overload: cakes that look like hedgehogs.

Monday, August 19, launches Food Network's new Family Restaurant Rivals at 10/9c, with Bertinelli hosting. Each week, family members who staff three mom-and-pop eateries (Italian, Polynesian, Thai, whatever) make a dish for a panel of fancy food-world judges. "Everyone can relate to the family dynamics," Bertinelli says. "And sometimes a bookkeeper surprises everybody by being an amazing cook."

