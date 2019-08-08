'GLOW' Season 3 Finds the Women in a 'Be-Careful-What-Wish-For Scenario'

Their live Las Vegas show is a hit, but not all the female wrestlers are ready to take a triumphant strut around the ring in GLOW's third season.

"It's a be-careful-what-you-wish-for scenario," says Carly Mensch, cocreator of this acclaimed 1980s-set comedy, which is loosely based on the women of the Reagan-era wrestling series also called GLOW. "The real challenge is doing the same show night after night after night. For months and months and months. It's a different kind of pressure, physically and mentally."

And emotionally. After relocating to Sin City with her teammates at the end of Season 2, hopelessly optimistic Ruth (Mad Men's Alison Brie) now finds herself longing for her sweet new boyfriend, Russell (Victor Quinaz), whom she left back home in L.A.

"Long distance is hard. It's definitely much harder at the beginning of a relationship, and even harder in 1986 without cellphones or FaceTime," cocreator Liz Flahive notes. "There are a lot of added obstacles."

Ruth's fellow wrestler and show producer, Debbie (Emmy nominee Betty Gilpin), faces her own separation issues since her young son lives with her ex-husband in California. Torn between family and career, the steely former soap actress finds herself drawn to business-minded Sandy Devereaux St. Clair (recurring star Geena Davis), a onetime showgirl who's now the entertainment director at the hotel where the women wrestle.

"Debbie is trying to carve out a path not so dissimilar from Sandy's," says Flahive. "A woman in a man's world."

