Stephanie Pratt Disses Audrina Patridge Amid Justin Bobby Hookup Rumors

Don't mess with Stephanie Pratt.

On the July 22 episode of The Hills: New Beginnings, rumors began to spread about Stephanie and Justin Bobby's alleged relationship — and now, the 33-year-old reality star has taken to her Instagram page to set the record straight.

"Spoiler alert... we never hooked up. Audrina is crazy," she wrote in a lengthy post which threw shade at not only Audrina, but also Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt. "Like, you dated this guy 10 years ago... you married someone else and have a child with him! No one plays the victim better than you."

While Stephanie appears to be feuding with many of her Hills co-stars, she's confirmed that she's still on good terms with Justin Bobby. In the Instagram post, she gave the rocker a sweet shout out, saying, "You were my rock the entire series. I love you and thank you."

Monday night's episode of the revival showed Audrina confronting Stephanie about the rumors of her alleged hookup with Justin during a group trip to Las Vegas. But apparently, the episode was too painful for Stephanie to watch.

"I did not watch [Monday's] episode [because] I didn't want to re-live my 'friend' attacking my character and making up lies about me when I have ALWAYS been a good friend to you," she continued in her Instagram post. "I am still utterly shocked and hurt you did this to me for camera time."

Stephanie previously shut down the Justin Bobby relationship rumors on her podcast, The Pratt Cast.

"I would never go for [Audrina's] ex because I just don't go for a friends ex," she admitted. "The fact that she thinks I would or I could be a threat means that she's judging my character super harshly and negatively when that's just not what in my ethics code to ever do to someone."

