Stephanie Pratt Disses Audrina Patridge Amid Justin Bobby Hookup Rumors
Don't mess with Stephanie Pratt.
On the July 22 episode of The Hills: New Beginnings, rumors began to spread about Stephanie and Justin Bobby's alleged relationship — and now, the 33-year-old reality star has taken to her Instagram page to set the record straight.
"Spoiler alert... we never hooked up. Audrina is crazy," she wrote in a lengthy post which threw shade at not only Audrina, but also Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt. "Like, you dated this guy 10 years ago... you married someone else and have a child with him! No one plays the victim better than you."
Jason & Ashley Wahler on 'The Hills: New Beginnings,' Being Vulnerable & More
The husband and wife also open up about using the show to raise awareness about sobriety.
While Stephanie appears to be feuding with many of her Hills co-stars, she's confirmed that she's still on good terms with Justin Bobby. In the Instagram post, she gave the rocker a sweet shout out, saying, "You were my rock the entire series. I love you and thank you."
Monday night's episode of the revival showed Audrina confronting Stephanie about the rumors of her alleged hookup with Justin during a group trip to Las Vegas. But apparently, the episode was too painful for Stephanie to watch.
"I did not watch [Monday's] episode [because] I didn't want to re-live my 'friend' attacking my character and making up lies about me when I have ALWAYS been a good friend to you," she continued in her Instagram post. "I am still utterly shocked and hurt you did this to me for camera time."
View this post on Instagram
Drama follows me 🤦♀️ lolz I’m drained from this year. So happy to be back home in London, where evil siblings don’t exist... but instead the MOST lovely people in the world- you guys are my family these days. I am so grateful, it makes my heart hurt 😂🥰Thank you for making me feel like I belong somewhere 💕(Spencer often screamed that everyone hates me, is fake nice to me and to go back to London because no one wants me here). 👍🏻 omg and Heidi- I have no words for how evil you truly are- you had no choice to admit all of the lies you’ve been spewing about me was for a magazine cover 🙈 and for real WE ALL KNOW WHAT YOU DID 10 years ago. You awful human being- and to your BEST FRIEND? You are truly a hideous person. No wonder you don’t have 1 friend (your nanny doesn’t count- you pay her). @justinbobbybrescia you were my rock the entire series- I love you & thank you. PS: spoiler alert... we NEVER hooked up. Audrina is crazy 🥴😢 like you dated this guy ten years ago... you married someone else & have a child with him! And-As if you liked Justin!! you were dating someone off camera!! 😂(the guy u went on a blind date with the night after the festival)! No one plays a better victim than you 👏🏻 (OMG you actually should go into acting)!!! Ughhh and all the months you spent trying to get all of the girls against me... I mean thats Speidi’s job!!! Truth: I did not watch last nights episode Bc I didn’t want to re-live my “friend” attacking my character & making up lies about me when I have ALWAYS been a good friend to you. (You should watch the original Hills for a memory refresher) I am still utterly shocked & hurt you did this to me for camera time. I will always be honest, I’ve been on reality tv for 11 years straight... I can’t be anything except straight up REAL. I have no interest in being fake, pretending my life is perfect. That was my #PrattCast recap LOL. I love you all & need your support to get thru the struggles- thank you a million times over 🥰 Are you guys enjoying the series?! 😁CONGRATS @mtv for for a series 2!!!! 🎉🍾🎊 love you guys!! 😘 Ok time for a nap, literally what an exhausting year 🤦♀️#hibernationmode in full effect 😴😉 KEEP IT 💯
Stephanie previously shut down the Justin Bobby relationship rumors on her podcast, The Pratt Cast.
"I would never go for [Audrina's] ex because I just don't go for a friends ex," she admitted. "The fact that she thinks I would or I could be a threat means that she's judging my character super harshly and negatively when that's just not what in my ethics code to ever do to someone."
The Hills: New Beginnings, Mondays, 10/9c, MTV