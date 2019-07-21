'Arrow' Season 8 Premiere: Susanna Thompson to Return as Moira Queen

The list of returning favorites keeps growing for Arrow's final season.

Executive producer Marc Guggenheim revealed to GreenArrowTV.com that there are still a few people who haven't been announced yet, including Susanna Thompson in the Season 8 premiere. He didn't share any details about how we'll see Moira Queen again.

"It's a love letter to the show. It really is. I was telling [showrunner] Beth [Schwartz] it felt a lot like the series finale, no the season premiere, in the best possible way," he said. "It has that kind of resonance to it, and that's exciting."

Thompson played Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Thea's (Willa Holland) mother in the first two seasons, until Slade (Manu Bennett) killed her in Season 2's "Seeing Red." We've seen her twice since, in the 100th episode, "Invasion," and the Season 5 finale, "Lian Yu."

Thompson joins the previously announced Colin Donnell and Josh Segarra on the list of returns for the Season 8 premiere. New footage of Donnell and Segarra can be seen in the final season trailer, which also highlights the past seven seasons, including Moira's sacrifice.

Arrow, Eighth and Final Season Premiere, Tuesday, October 15, 9/8c, The CW