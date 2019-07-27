'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina': Your Burning Part 3 Questions Answered

Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) truly stepped into her witch powers in Part 2 of Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. But can she defeat the Dark Lord (Luke Cook)?

Executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa reveals some major trouble is brewing in the Chilling next chapter!

Can the Fright Club really save Nick Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood) from Hell?

They're sure going to try! Part 3 picks up about a month after Sabrina's warlock beau, Nick, sacrificed himself to become the human prison for the Dark Lord and followed Lilith (Michelle Gomez), now the queen of Hell, to her realm. Sabrina and her ragtag group of mortals, ex-boyfriend Harvey Kinkle (Ross Lynch), Roz Walker (Jaz Sinclair) and Theo Putnam (Lachlan Watson) — dubbed the Fright Club — are ready to save him from the seemingly impenetrable underworld.

"Sabrina's a pretty tough cookie. It doesn't take her long to figure out there's a back door to Hell," Aguirre-Sacasa explains. "So the Fright Club goes on an epic quest to rescue Nick that is not dissimilar to a horror version of The Wizard of Oz." Does that make Salem Toto?

What other wicked somethings are coming this way?

Step right up, folks. Aguirre-Sacasa says "a very spooky carnival" is showing up in Greendale. Plus, Theo might be getting a love interest, as well as "another handsome young man — let's call him a prince — who arrives to turn the witches' heads," he teases.

Now that Lilith/Madam Satan has taken over Hell, what does that mean for Ms. Wardwell, the teacher whose body she inhabited?

It means double duty for Gomez — praise Satan! "Michelle will be playing two roles next season, and I think the fun of that is how different they are," previews the exec. "Ms. Wardwell is really meek and trying to make sense of losing the last three months. And then you have Madam Satan, who is sitting on the throne and doesn't want to let it go, no matter what."

With the Church of Night destroyed, will it now become the Church of Lilith, or something else?

According to Aguirre-Sacasa, Sabrina's witch wards, Zelda and Hilda Spellman (Miranda Otto and Lucy Davis), feel they will have to rebuild their religion and coven, which has been decimated by Father Faustus Blackwood (Richard Coyle). After Blackwood poisoned the coven and fled town, they find themselves asking, "Who do they worship? Do they tell the other covens what happened with the Dark Lord? And where do they get more witches?" he says.

Speaking of Blackwood, where did he run off to?

We'll find out in the first episode of Part 3, promises Aguirre-Sacasa, adding that we can expect to see Sabrina's warlock cousin, Ambrose Spellman (Chance Perdomo), and witch Prudence Blackwood (Tati Gabrielle) "in a very different light" as they seek out the former High Priest.

