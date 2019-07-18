Worth Watching: 'Elementary' Hits 150, New Night for 'Live Rescue,' Mating Season on 'Siren'

A selective critical checklist of notable Thursday TV:

Elementary (10/9c, CBS): Celebrate a milestone for the Sherlockian mystery series before the final curtain falls later this summer. The 150th episode presents Holmes (Jonny Lee Miller) and Watson (Lucy Liu) with a murder that could signal the return of a long-quiet serial killer. More immediately, Watson is suspicious that her partner in crime-solving is hiding something regarding the investigation into tech billionaire Odin Reichenbach (James Frain), who's ordering execution of those he determines will commit heinous crimes. As usual, Joan is right.

Making the Case for Platonic Partnerships on Procedural Dramas Will they or won't they? Agents and detectives don't always need to break Rule #12.

Live Rescue (A&E, 9/8c): The addictive live documentary series is now answering emergency calls on a new night. Ashleigh Banfield hosts the series, which includes analysis from first responders as they follow peers across the country as they come to desperate callers' rescue.

Siren (8/7c, Freeform): Here's a dilemma Ariel probably never considered: Can mermaids procreate on land? That's the question of the day after mating season turned out to be a fishy flop. It also explains why Ryn (Eline Powell) has brought a new mate ashore for the good of the colony, even at the risk of stirring up emotions in Ben (Alex Roe) and Maddie (Fola Evans-Akingbola).

Inside Thursday TV: Imagine if RuPaul surfaced in the world of The CW's iZombie (8/7c): If you don't love yourself, how in the hell are you gonna eat somebody else? It may not go that far when Liv (Rose McIver) investigates the death of a classic drag queen by eating the diva's brains. Does this mean she'll be lip-syncing for her life?… Nicole Byer (Nailed It!) brings her special brand of joy to NBC's Hollywood Game Night (9/8c), joining a team with Taye Diggs and Veep's Timothy Simons, facing off against Carson Kressley, Arielle Kebbel and Kym Whitley… Cooking Channel's Food Truck Nation (9/8c) is on the move in the season opener, with host Brad Miller visiting mobile eateries in Denver, Atlanta and Las Vegas. Among the great eats: pizzas cooked in 90 seconds, artisanal burgers from a ceramic smoker and specialty cookies infused with spirits (that would be the Vegas treat, naturally).