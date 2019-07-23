Hallmark Channel's 'Summer Nights' Brings 6 New Original Movies

This summer, Hallmark Channel celebrates the sun-drenched days of leisure and love with its annual Summer Nights programming event starting Saturday, July 27.

Here are the six movies featured in Hallmark Channel’s Summer Nights event:

Rome in Love

Saturday, July 27 at 9/8c

Stars: Italia Ricci, Peter Porte, Vincent Riotta

Amelia Tate’s (Ricci) world is turned upside down when she is plucked from obscurity in Bend, Oregon to star in a remake of the classic film Roman Holiday. After being flown to the Eternal City for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, Amelia is obliged to spend time with American reporter Philip Hamilton (Porte), who has been assigned by an Italian magazine to write the story that will introduce her to the world.

Love and Sunshine

Saturday, August 3 at 9/8c

Stars: Danica McKellar, Mark Deklin

Recently retired military dog Sunshine has been living with American Rescue volunteer Ally Craig (McKellar) and helping her to put her life back together after a dissolved engagement. When her military partner Jake Terry (Deklin) returns to claim her, he and Ally discover that loving Sunshine is not the only thing they have in common.

A Taste of Summer

Saturday, August 10 at 9/8c

Stars: Roselyn Sanchez, Eric Winter

Sous-chef Gabby (Sanchez) opens a restaurant and must contend with former high school baseball hero Caleb (Winter), the competitive owner of a popular eatery. A star in culinary school, Gabby is unconcerned until opening night, when her restaurant has few customers due to Caleb’s wings promotion. Deciding to enter the Taste of Summer to win $10,000 and stellar reviews, Gabby is stunned when Caleb enters a similar dish, but heartened when he helps after her sous-chef burns himself. With the contest winner still unnamed, there’s lots of competitiveness in the air, but now it’s mixed with a hint of romance.

A Summer Romance

Saturday, August 17 at 9/8c

Stars: Erin Krakow, Ryan Paevey

Samantha “Sam” Walker (Krakow), the owner of her family’s picturesque ranch in Bighorn, Montana must decide whether to sell her land to wealthy developers or risk losing it in foreclosure. When New York real estate developer Richard Belmont (Paevey) arrives at the ranch to convince her to sell, he learns some life-changing lessons from Sam about the country lifestyle and the importance of home. Despite the budding romance that develops between them, the pressure on Richard from his colleagues to close the deal grows and threatens to undermine everything he’s come to love since arriving in Bighorn.

All Summer Long

Saturday, August 24 at 9/8c

Stars: Autumn Reeser, Brennan Elliott

Tia’s (Reeser) dream job of captaining a dining cruise hits rough water when her ex Jake (Elliott) is hired as the restaurant’s chef. Will they be able to open a new business, navigate the sea, and each other?

My One & Only

Saturday, August 31 at 9/8c

Stars: Pascale Hutton, Sam Page

Contestants on “The One,” Stephanie (Hutton) and Oliver try to determine if they’re fated to be together. Meanwhile, sparks fly between Stephanie and Alex (Page), the handsome ranch owner who acts as their guide.

Hallmark Channel's Summer Nights, Season Premiere, Saturday, July 27, 9/8c, Hallmark Channel