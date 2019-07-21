'Cajun Navy': Dramatic, Heartwarming Stories Highlight Ordinary Heroes

Cajun Navy follows a group of men and women who, when everyone else flees deadly storms and floodwaters, run towards it and do the work of saving their community and its people from utter destruction.

This heartwarming special premieres Tuesday, July 23 on Discovery Channel.

In the days after Hurricane Katrina, a group of ordinary citizens came together with one goal: to pull people from the water. The government had failed New Orleans, and it was up to the people to get the job done.

The group filled with fishermen, lawyers, pastors, and housewives were known as the Cajun Navy because its members caravanned down the highways, boats in tow.

They mobilized when they realized that their government wasn’t going to act in time. All that united them was a love of boats and a deep-seated desire to help their fellow man.

In that storm, these men and women saved hundreds. When Hurricane Harvey hit, their numbers had grown, and together they saved thousands.

Now, every year, communities across the southern and eastern portions of the U.S. gear up for what could be the next catastrophic storm. Last year was no different — it was the third consecutive year of devastating hurricanes.

With intimate access to these heroic men and women during Hurricane Florence and Hurricane Michael, Cajun Navy chronicles the inspiring, spontaneous grass-roots rescue efforts from a movement that started during Hurricane Katrina and lives on today.

