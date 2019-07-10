'Star Trek: Picard': Patrick Stewart Returns in New Key Art (PHOTO)

The highly anticipated CBS All Access series Star Trek: Picard finally has a poster featuring its titular character.

Wednesday, the streaming platform unveiled key art for the series, which sees Sir Patrick Stewart return as Jean-Luc Picard, whom the actor played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation and in a number of ensuing feature films. The new show will follow the iconic character in this next chapter of his life, which fans caught a glimpse of in the teaser trailer that was released in May.

Joining Stewart in this next adventure are Alison Pill, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera and Harry Treadaway. All of the stars will be heading to San Diego Comic-Con for the special "Enter the Star Trek Universe" panel on Saturday, July 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. PT in Hall H. They'll be joined by executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman and Heather Kadin.

In the newly released poster, Picard is seen overlooking his vineyards joined by a furry friend, leaving fans plenty of imagery to look over and think about through the following weeks.

While there's no set premiere date, Star Trek: Picard will air exclusively on CBS All Access in the United States and will be distributed by CBS Studios International on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries. Stay tuned for more news, which is sure to be unveiled at the upcoming Comic-Con appearance.

Star Trek: Picard, Series Premiere, TBA, CBS All Access