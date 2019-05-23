'Star Trek: Picard': CBS All Access Releases Teaser & Key Art (VIDEO)

Sir Patrick Stewart is back in action as Jean-Luc Picard in the newly released trailer for CBS All Access' Star Trek: Picard.

The actor, who played the role in the 1987-94 series Star Trek: The Next Generation and in a number of follow-up feature films, reprises the character years later for the streamer's highly anticipated new show. While no exact release date has been announced yet, CBS All Access assures fans Picard is "coming soon."

"Fifteen years ago today, you led us out of the darkness," a narrator calmly proclaims in the trailer.

"You commanded the greatest rescue armada in history," the voice continues. "Then, the unimaginable. What did that cost you? Your faith? Your faith in us? Your faith in yourself? Tell us," the voice pleads.

All of the narration plays over scenes of a vineyard as a case of wine comes into view, with the label reading "Chateau Picard."

When the voice sounds again, it's clear who they're addressing. Watch the trailer below to find out what question leads to Picard's unveiling, and don't miss the show when it arrives on CBS All Access "soon."

Star Trek: Picard, Series Premiere, TBA, CBS All Access