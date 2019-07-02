'Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader'? Find Out by Testing Your Knowledge (QUIZ)

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? is a question TV has been asking viewers for years, and Nickelodeon's revival of the popular game show continues to put contestants to the test with these elementary school-level questions.

And while the subject matter may seem easy, some contestants aren't always so quick to answer. Sure, as viewers, at may seem like you could ace the game with flying colors, but we're giving you the chance to prove it.

In case you weren't able to catch the latest episode which aired July 1 on the network, you can test your own knowledge by putting yourself in the adult contestants' shoes with questions from the episode itself in the quiz below.

Find out if you are smarter than a 5th grader and don't miss Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader on Nickelodeon.

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader, Mondays, 7/6c, Nickelodeon