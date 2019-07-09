An Ad Exec Finds More to Life in Hallmark's 'Christmas Camp'

Haley Hanson (Lily Anne Harrison) gets more than she bargained for when her boss assigns her to attend a weeklong camp dedicated to all things Christmas in Christmas Camp, premiering Thursday, July 11, on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries as part of the network’s annual Gold Crown Christmas programming event.

As a young advertising executive, Haley needs to increase her holiday knowledge in order to pitch a toy company as a new client. To fix that, her boss strongly suggests she attend an annual Christmas camp in upstate Massachusetts.

There, Haley learns to slow down and appreciate life’s sweetest moments. She also opens her heart to the possibility of love with Jeff (Bobby Campo), one of the camp’s counselors and the son of Ben (John James) who runs the camp.

Throughout the week, campers engage in activities aimed at inspiring and building their Christmas spirit, a key need for Haley if she is to land the toy company account and that coveted big promotion.

Christmas Camp, Movie Premiere, Thursday, July 11, 9/8c, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries