The Complete Guide to Hallmark's Christmas in July 2019 Lineup

Get in the holiday spirit five months early with a full month of festive flicks airing this summer for Christmas in July 2019 on Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Movies Now!

From Friday, June 28 through to Sunday, July 14, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will air its “Gold Crown Christmas” marathon of films, while Hallmark Movies Now will follow suit Monday, July 1 through Wednesday, July 31 with its "Jingle in July" programming. Finally, Hallmark Channel will begin its "Keepsake Christmas" marathon on Friday, July 12 and spanning through Saturday, July 27.

Additionally, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will debut the all-new original movie for the monthlong occasion: Christmas Camp! Premiering Thursday, July 11, at 9/8c, the movie stars Lily Anne Harrison and Bobby Campo.

According to the network's press release, Christmas Camp stars Harrison as Hayley, an advertising executive who, in order to get a big promotion, must land a traditional toy company as a new account. "[Hayley] is off to Christmas Camp in hopes to educate herself with the right Christmas tried and true traditions to land the account. At Christmas Camp, she meets Jeff (Campo) son of the owner who runs the magical escape that teaches those who attend all things about traditional Christmas."

And that's not all! We have you covered with the descriptions for the original flicks coming to the networks this summer. Plus, scroll down below for the full schedule!

"Keepsake Christmas" (Hallmark Channel, Friday, July 12 – Saturday, July 27):

Christmas at Graceland

Stars: Kellie Pickler (Pickler & Ben), Wes Brown (Deception, Christmas Cookies)

A Shoe Addict’s Christmas

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (Fuller House), Luke Macfarlane (The Night Shift)

Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe

Stars: Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls), Brendan Penny (Chesapeake Shores)

Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa

Stars: Jill Wagner (Pearl in Paradise), Mark Deklin (Grace and Frankie, Designated Survivor), Holly Robinson-Peete (Hanging with Mr. Cooper, 21 Jump Street), Barbara Niven (Chesapeake Shores), Andrew Francis (Chesapeake Shores), Ashley Williams (The Jim Gaffigan Show, How I Met Your Mother)

Mingle All the Way

Stars: Jen Lilley (Days of Our Lives), Brant Daugherty (Fifty Shades Freed, Pretty Little Liars), Lindsay Wagner (The Bionic Woman)

Entertaining Christmas

Stars: Jodie Sweetin (Fuller House), Brendan Fehr (Days of Our Lives, Bones)

"Gold Crown Christmas" (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Friday, June 28 – Sunday, July 14):

Memories of Christmas

Stars: Christina Milian (Grandfathered), Mark Taylor (American Gothic)

A Veteran’s Christmas

Stars: Eloise Mumford (Fifty Shades Freed, Chicago Fire), Sean Faris (Pretty Little Liars)

Once Upon a Christmas Miracle

Stars: Aimee Teegarden (Friday Night Lights), Brett Dalton (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.)

Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas

Stars: Josh Henderson (Dallas, The Arrangement), Megan Park (The Secret Life of The American Teenager)

"Jingle in July" (Hallmark Movies Now, Monday, July 1 – Wednesday, July 31):

Christmas Festival of Ice

Stars: Taylor Cole (“One Winter Proposal“), Damon Runyan (“One Starry Christmas“)

Catch a Christmas Star

Stars: Shannon Elizabeth (“That 70’s Show“), Steve Byers (“Smallville “)

A Majestic Christmas

Stars: Jerrika Hinton (“Grey’s Anatomy”), Christian Vincent (“Noah’s Arc“)

Window Wonderland

Stars: Chyler Leigh (Super Girl), Paul Campbell (A Godwink Christmas), Naomi Judd (Nearlyweds)

Christmas in July 2019 Full Schedule

"Keepsake Christmas" (Hallmark Channel)

Friday, July 12

2/1c: Christmas Next Door

4/3c: Christmas in Love

6/5c: Reunited at Christmas

8/7c: Mingle All the Way

10/9c: A Royal Christmas

Saturday, July 13

12a/11c: A Gift to Remember

2a/1c: Crown for Christmas

4a/3c: A December Bride

6a/5c: A Very Merry Mix-Up

8a/7c: With Love, Christmas

10a/9c: Let It Snow

12/11c: It's Christmas, Eve!

2/1c: Christmas Joy

4/3c: Switched for Christmas

6/5c: Coming Home for Christmas

8/7c: Pride, Prejudice & Mistletoe

10/9c: First Look Holiday Preview Special - PREMIERE

11/10c: Christmas Getaway

Sunday, July 14

1a/12c: Sharing Christmas

3a/2c: My Christmas Dream

4:30a/3:30c: Sleigh Bells Ring

6a/5c: Love You Like Christmas

8a/7c: Christmas in Evergreen

10a/9c: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

12/11c: The Sweetest Christmas

2/1c: Jingle Around the Clock

4/3c: The Nine Lives of Christmas

6/5c: Christmas at the Palace

8/7c: Christmas Under Wraps

10/9c: Christmas at Pemberley Manor

Monday, July 15

12a/11c: Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa

2a/1c: Welcome to Christmas

4a/3c: Miss Christmas

6a/5c: Christmas in Homestead

8a/7c: Entertaining Christmas

2/1c: A Bride for Christmas

4/3c: A Wish for Christmas

6/5c: Snow Bride

8/7c: A Christmas Detour

10/9c: Finding Santa

Tuesday, July 16

12a/11c: A Shoe Addict's Christmas

2a/1c: My Christmas Love

4a/3c: Marry Me at Christmas

6a/2c: Sharing Christmas

8a/7c: Switched for Christmas

2/1c: Christmas in Evergreen

4/3c: Christmas Made to Order

6/5c: A December Bride

8/7c: Christmas at Holly Lodge

10/9c: Christmas Next Door

Wednesday, July 17

12a/11c: Christmas at the Palace

2a/1c: On the Twelfth Day of Christmas

4a/3c: Help for the Holidays

6a/5c: A Cookie Cutter Christmas

8a/7c: Mingle All the Way

2/1c: It's Christmas, Eve!

4/3c: Crown for Christmas

6/5c: Christmas Under Wraps

8/7c: The Nine Lives of Christmas

10/9c: The Christmas Cottage

Thursday, July 18

12a/11c: Road to Christmas

2a/1c: Best Christmas Party Ever

4a/3c: A Perfect Christmas

6a/5c: A Boyfriend for Christmas

8a/7c: Christmas in Love

2/1c: Christmas Land

4/3c: Coming Home for Christmas

6/5c: A Very Merry Mix-Up

8/7c: Christmas Getaway

10/9c: Christmas Connection

Friday, July 19

12a/11c: Jingle Around the Clock

2a/1c: Matchmaker Santa

4a/3c: Christmas at Cartwright's

6a/5c: Christmas Cookies

8a/7c: 12 Gifts of Christmas

2/1c: Miss Christmas

4/3c: A Christmas Melody

6/5c: Pride, Prejudice & Mistletoe

8/7c: Christmas at Pemberley Manor

10/9c: Christmas Joy

Saturday, July 20

12a/11c: A Dream of Christmas

2a/1c: With Love, Christmas

4a/3c: My Christmas Dream

6a/5c: Christmas Incorporated

8a/7c: A Royal Christmas

10/9c: Christmas Made to Order

12/11c: Christmas Next Door

2/1c: Christmas Under Wraps

4/3c: A Gift to Remember

6/5c: Welcome to Christmas

8/7c: A Shoe Addict's Christmas

10/9c: Summer Nights Preview Special - PREMIERE

10:30/9:30c: Reunited At Christmas

Sunday, July 21

12:30a/11:30c: Snow Bride

2:30a/1:30c: The Mistletoe Promise

4:30a/3:30c: Christmas List

6a/5c: Marry Me at Christmas

8a/7c: It's Christmas, Eve!

10/9c: Christmas at Holly Lodge

12/11c: A Wish for Christmas

2/1c: A Christmas Detour

4/3c: The Christmas Cottage

6/5c: Christmas in Love

8/7c: Christmas at Graceland

10/9c: Mingle All the Way

Monday, July 22

12a/11c: Switched at Christmas

2a/1c: Christmas Getaway

4a/3c: Once Upon a Holiday

6a/5c: A Very Mery Mix-Up

8a/7c: Coming Home for Christmas

2/1c: A Perfect Christmas

4/3c: A Boyfriend for Christmas

6/5c: Jingle Around the Clock

8/7c: Christmas at the Palace

10/9c: A Dream of Christmas

Tuesday, July 23

12a/1c: A Holiday Engagement

2a/1c: The Mistletoe Inn

4a/3c: The Christmas Parade

6a/5c: My Christmas Dream

8a/7c: Snow Bride

2/1c: Christmas at Cartwright's

4/3c: Christmas at Graceland

6/5c: 12 Gifts of Christmas

8/7c: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

10/9c: With Love, Christmas

Wednesday, July 24

12a/11c: Reunited at Christmas

2a/1c: The Christmas Cure

4a/3c: Christmas Connection

6a/5c: Love You Like Christmas

8a/7c: Christmas Joy

2/1c: Marry Me at Christmas

4/3c: A Shoe Addict's Christmas

6/5c: Christmas at Pemberley Manor

8/7c: Welcome to Christmas

10/9c: The Sweetest Christmas

Thursday, July 25

12a/11c: Christmas in Evergreen

2a/1c: I'm Not Ready for Christmas

4a/3c: Hats off to Christmas!

6a/5c: My Christmas Love

8a/7c: Christmas Under Wraps

2/1c: Pride, Prejudice & Mistletoe

4/3c: Christmas Incorporated

6/5c: Christmas at Holly Lodge

8/7c: A Royal Christmas

10/9c: A Gift to Remember

Friday, July 26

12a/11c: Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa

2a/1c: Looks Like Christmas

4a/3c: Merry Matrimony

6a/5c: Let it Snow

8a/7c: The Mistletoe Promise

3/2c: Switched for Christmas

5/4c: On the Twelfth Day of Christmas

7/6c: A Wish for Christmas

9/8c: Christmas Getaway

11/10c: It's Christmas, Eve!

Saturday, July 27

1a/12ac: The Christmas Cottage

3a/2a: Once Upon a Holiday

5a/4c: Entertaining Christmas

7a/6c: Crown for Christmas

9a/8c: Road to Christmas

11a/10c: Christmas in Love

1/12c: A December Bride

3/2c: The Sweetest Christmas

5/4c: Christmas at the Palace

7/6c: Mingle All the Way

9/8c: Rome in Love - WORLD ORIGINAL PREMIERE

11/10c: Christmas at Pemberley Manor

Sunday, July 28

1a/12c: Finding Santa

3a/2c: The Nine Lives of Christmas

4:30a/3:30c: Coming Home for Christmas

6a/5c: Christmas Connection

8a/7c: A Dream of Christmas

10/9c: Christmas Next Door

12/11c: A Very Merry Mix-Up

2/1c: A Shoe Addict's Christmas

4/3c: Pride, Prejudice and Mistletoe

6/5c: Reunited at Christmas

8/7c: Good Witch - PREMIERE

"Gold Crown Christmas" (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

Friday, June 28

7/6c: Murder, She Baked: A Plum Pudding Mystery

9/8c: Love Always, Santa

11/10c: The Christmas Ornament

1/12c: Journey Back to Christmas

3/2c: A Christmas to Remember

5/4c: A Christmas for the Books

7/6c: Christmas at Grand Valley

9/8c: A Veteran's Christmas

11/10c: Karen Kingsbury's Maggie's Christmas Miracle

Saturday, June 29

1a/12c: Christmas in Angel Falls

3a/2c: Debbie Macomber's Dashing Through the Snow

5a/4c: Finding Christmas

7/6c: Christmas Encore

9a/8c: Magical Christmas Ornaments

11a/10c: The Christmas Secret

1/12c: Rocky Mountain Christmas

3/2c: Christmas Homecoming

5/4c: Christmas Wonderland

7/6c: Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas

9/8c: Once Upon a Christmas Miracle

11/10c: Last Vermont Christmas

Sunday, June 30

1a/12c: A Bramble House Christmas

3a/2c: Christmas in the Air

5a/4c: Christmas with Holly

7a/6c: A Song for Christmas

9a/8c: I'll Be Home for Christmas

11a/10c: Small Town Christmas

1/12c: Return to Christmas Creek

3/2c: Northern Lights of Christmas

5/4c: A Joyous Christmas

7/6c: Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane

9/8c: A Godwink Christmas

11/10c: Hope at Christmas

Monday, July 1

1a/12c: Operation Christmas

3a/2c: Sound of Christmas

5a/4c: The Christmas Train

7a/6c: A Princess for Christmas

9a/8c: Lucky Christmas

11a/10c: A Christmas Wish

1/12c: A Song for Christmas

3/2c: The Christmas Note

5/4c: Charming Christmas

7/6c: Debbie Macomber's Dashing Through the Snow

9/8c: Hearts of Christmas

11/10c: A Christmas for the Books

Tuesday, July 2

1a/12c: The Christmas Ornament

3a/2c: Magic Stocking

5a/4c: A Heavenly Christmas

7a/6c: Moonlight & Mistletoe

9a/8c: Northern Lights of Christmas

11a/10c: Memories of Christmas

1/12c: Love Always, Santa

3/2c: Christmas with Holly

5/4c: The Perfect Christmas Present

7/6c: Marrying Father Christmas

9/8c: Romance at Reindeer Lodge

11/10c: A Christmas to Remember

Wednesday, July 3

1a/12c: Sound of Christmas

3a/2c: Christmas in the Air

5a/4c: A Nutcracker Christmas

7a/6c: All I Want For Christmas

9a/8c: Debbie Macomber's Trading Christmas

11a/10c: Christmas Magic

1/12c: Mistletoe Over Manhattan

3/2c: Christmas Everlasting

5/4c: Christmas at Grand Valley

7/6c: Karen Kingsbury's Maggie's Christmas Miracle

9/8c: Once Upon a Christmas Miracle

11/10c: Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas

Thursday, July 4

1a/12c: The Christmas Secret

3a/2c: Finding Christmas

5a/4c: Christmas Encore

7a/6c: Christmas Wonderland

9a/8c: Christmas Song

11a/10c: I'll Be Home for Christmas

1/12c: Journey Back to Christmas

3/2c: Operation Christmas

5/4c: Home for Christmas for Day

7/6c: The Christmas Card

9/8c: Christmas Homecoming

11/10c: A Veteran's Christmas

Friday, July 5

1a/12c: Small Town Christmas

3a/2c: Christmas Bells Are Ringing

5a/4c: Karen Kingsbury's The Bridge

7a/6c: Christmas in the Air

9a/8c: The Christmas Secret

11a/10c: The Christmas Card

1/12c: The Christmas Note

3/2c: The Christmas Ornament

5/4c: Memories of Christmas

7/6c: Magical Christmas Ornaments

9/8c: A Bramble House Christmas

11/10c: Rocky Mountain Christmas

Saturday, July 6

1a/12c: Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane

3a/2c: Engaging Father Christmas

5a/4c: A Joyous Christmas

7a/6c: A Veteran's Christmas

9a/8c: Christmas with Holly

11a/10c: Love Always, Santa

1/12c: A Christmas to Remember

3/2c: A Princess for Christmas

5/4c: Christmas Bells Are Ringing

7/6c: Christmas in Angel Falls

9/8c: Christmas for the Books

11/10c: Christmas Wonderland

Sunday, July 7

1a/12c: Northern Lights of Christmas

3a/2c: Christmas Song

5a/4c: Journey Back to Christmas

7a/6c: Sound of Christmas

9a/8c: Romance at Reindeer Lodge

11a/10c: Hearts of Christmas

1/12c: Christmas at Grand Valley

3/2c: Finding Christmas

5/4c: Return to Christmas Creek

7/6c: Once Upon a Christmas Miracle

9/8c: Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas

11/10c: Debbie Macomber's Dashing Through the Snow

Monday, July 8

1a/12c: Charming Christmas

3a/2c: A Song for Christmas

5a/4c: Karen Kingsbury's The Bridge II

7a/6c: Christmas Magic

9a/8c: The Magic Stocking

11a/10c: Marrying Father Christmas

1/12c: Debbie Macomber's Call Me Mrs. Miracle

3/2c: Operation Christmas

5/4c: Hope at Christmas

7/6c: Christmas Homecoming

9/8c: Last Vermont Christmas

11/10c: The Christmas Note

Tuesday, July 9

1a/12c: All I Want for Christmas

3a/2c: Christmas Encore

5a/4c: Mistletoe Over Manhattan

7a/6c: A Christmas Wish

9a/8c: Moonlight & Mistletoe

11a/10c: Debbie Macomber's Mrs. Miracle

1/12c: Journey Back to Christmas

3/2c: A Godwink Christmas

5/4c: Home for Christmas Day

7/6c: The Christmas Secret

9/8c: Christmas Everlasting

11/10c: Debbie Macomber's Trading Christmas

Wednesday, July 10

1a/12c: Once Upon a Christmas Miracle

3a/2c: I'll Be Home for Christmas

5a/4c: Engaging Father Christmas

7a/6c: Christmas Song

9a/8c: Rocky Mountain Christmas

11a/10c: A Veteran's Christmas

1/12c: Small Town Christmas

3/2c: Christmas in Angel Falls

5/4c: Magical Christmas Ornaments

7/6c: Christmas Bells Are Ringing

9/8c: A Christmas to Remember

11/10c: Christmas Wonderland

Thursday, July 11

1a/12c: A Joyous Christmas

3a/2c: Lucky Christmas

5a/4c: Love Always, Santa

7a/6c: A Heavenly Christmas

9a/8c: A Nutcracker Christmas

11a/10c: A Christmas for the Books

1/12c: Return to Christmas Creek

3/2c: Sound of Christmas

5/4c: Northern Lights of Christmas

7/6c: A Godwink Christmas

9/8c: Christmas Camp - WORLD ORIGINAL PREMIERE

11/10c: Hope at Christmas

Friday, July 12

1a/12c: Marrying Father Christmas

3a/2c: The Christmas Train

5a/4c: Memories of Christmas

7a/6c: Christmas Everlasting

9a/8c: Finding Christmas

11a/10c: A Princess for Christmas

1/12c: Christmas with Holly

3/2c: Magic Stocking

5/4c: Hearts of Christmas

7/6c: Rocky Mountain Christmas

9/8c: Once Upon a Christmas Miracle

11/10c: Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas

Saturday, July 13

1a/12c: The Perfect Christmas Present

3a/2c: Charming Christmas

5a/4c: The Christmas Note

7a/6c: Journey Back to Christmas

9a/8c: Last Vermont Christmas

11a/10c: A Godwink Christmas

1/12c: Romance at Reindeer Lodge

3/2c: Debbie Macomber's Dashing Through the Snow

5/4c: Small Town Christmas

7/6c: Return to Christmas Creek

9/8c: Christmas at Grand Valley

11/10c: Home for Christmas Day

Sunday, July 14

1a/12c: Operation Christmas

3a/2c: The Christmas Ornament

5a/4c: The Christmas Secret

7a/6c: A Christmas to Remember

9a/8c: Northern Lights of Christmas

11a/10c: A Bramble House Christmas

1/12c: Rocky Mountain Christmas

3/2c: A Bramble House Christmas

5/4c: Christmas Homecoming

7/6c: A Veteran's Christmas

9/8c: Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane

Monday, July 15

1a/12c: Karen Kingsburys' Maggie's Christmas Miracle

3a/2c: Christmas in Angel Falls

5a/4c: Moonlight & Mistletoe