Why 'Trapped' Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video Was Worth the Wait
A limbless and headless body, a small town, and a violent snowstorm that cuts off the outside world: Season 1 of the Icelandic mystery-thriller series Trapped had a simple yet creepy premise that hooked viewers and critics alike (it has a coveted 100 percent-fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes).
Creator Baltasar Kormákur took three long years to deliver a second season, but it's well worth the wait: A grisly assassination attempt on a female politician forces police officer Andri Ólafsson (Ólafur Darri Ólafsson), now working in the capital, Reykjavik, back to his old neighborhood to investigate what could be a connection between the disturbing attack and some of the residents.
There, he reunites with former colleague Hinrika (Ilmur Kristjánsdóttir), who's now the police chief. The two work to unravel a complicated and dangerous case that involves dead animals, a terrorist plot, and even more murder.
Trapped, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, July 10, Amazon Prime Video