'Family Reunion': How the New Netflix Sitcom Channels 'Family Matters'

If Family Reunion reminds you of the sitcoms from ABC's 1980s and '90s TGIF lineup, that's no accident.

Creator Meg DeLoatch got her start as a writer on Family Matters and aimed to emulate that show's wholesome-but-funny vibe, she says.

Married couple Cocoa and Moz (Tia Mowry-Hardrict and former NFL star Anthony Alabi) relocate their four kids from Seattle to Columbus, Georgia, to be near Moz's folks (Loretta Devine and Richard Roundtree).

Cue the culture shock!

Says DeLoatch, "In terms of lifestyle and mind-sets, these are very different places!"

Family Reunion, Series Premiere, Wednesday, July 10, Netflix