Where You Can Watch 'Law & Order: SVU' Reruns: Hulu, USA & More

Law & Order: SVU is entering its 21st season in the fall, and fortunately, if you want to spend your summer reliving the previous seasons, you have plenty of options.

All 20 seasons are available to stream on Hulu, so you can pick and choose episodes to watch (or rewatch) at your convenience. Seasons 1 and 5-20 are available to purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

You can also stream select episodes on NBC and USA's websites, though you might need to link to your TV Provider or have a NBCUniversal Profile for some.

If you're the kind of person who prefers to watch TV as it airs, there are reruns on USA (weekdays and Sundays) and ion TV (Saturdays). You can check the listings on the networks' websites to find out which episodes will be on. USA also tends to do topic-focused marathons, so you might want to keep an eye out for those. The series is also joining Fox's MyNetwork TV 2019-2020 schedule, with two episodes airing back-to-back Mondays at 8/7c.

You can also check the On Demand offerings from your cable company. You'll be able to find select episodes from recent and past seasons available to watch for a limited time.

If you're someone who prefers to go a little old-school, you can get the DVDs in the mail from Netflix, but keep in mind that Seasons 2, 4, 17, 18, and 19 are not currently available. (Season 20 won't be released until closer to the Season 21 premiere.)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 21 Premiere, Thursday, September 26, 10/9c, NBC