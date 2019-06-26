'Orange Is the New Black' Season 7 Trailer Tests the Ladies of Litchfield (VIDEO)

Can the women we've gotten to know over the past six seasons, now both in and out of prison, find their places in the world by the end of Orange Is the New Black?

Netflix released the trailer and key art for the seventh and final season on Wednesday. As the series comes to a close, life continues to be corrupt and unjust inside Max while Piper (Taylor Schilling) struggles now that she's no longer behind bars.

As the streaming service prepares to say goodbye to the series, the trailer celebrates its characters and throws in a "no spoilers" warning from one of the inmates.

Still, the preview does offer a glimpse at what to expect from the final episodes, and just because Piper is a free woman doesn't mean life doesn't have its challenges. She has to get back on her feet, get a regular job, and deal with awkward moments like being asked, "you're allowed to hold a weapon, right?" when she's holding a bow. The good news is she will get to see Alex (Laura Prepon).

But what about those on the inside? What do they want? Well, if you ask Suzanne (Uzo Aduba), she wants "ice cream ... and justice."

Watch the trailer below to see the women continuing to be tested (and be there for one another) through good, bad, and frustrating times, "a magical chicken," and more.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The cast and creators honor the show's passionate fans, the Orange Army, with the key art, created by 10 dedicated, talented, and diverse artists from the United Kingdom, Armenia, Brazil, Italy, and the United States who were hand selected via social media to have their piece displayed on buses, buildings, and billboards all over the world.

Orange Is the New Black, Seventh and Final Season, Friday, July 26, Netflix