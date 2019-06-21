'ER' Boss John Wells on What It Would Take for a Reboot or Revival

Considering the popularity of reboots and revivals these days, is it possible that another hit NBC series like ER might come back just like Will & Grace?

Unfortunately, it sounds like fans shouldn't plan on it. "We made an awful lot of ERs, 331 episodes," executive producer John Wells told Deadline about a possible reboot or revival. "That's a lot of hours, so I can't imagine that we would, but if somebody came in with a really interesting idea about how to do it, we might."

Noah Wyle, who played John Carter for 13 seasons, pointed out why a revival wouldn't be a good idea. "It'll never happen," he previously told TV Insider. "John Wells would never have it. [Not doing a revival] protects the integrity of the show."

And if there were to be a revival, it would look quite different. After all, it's been 10 years since the series went off the air. George Clooney, who played Doug Ross, joked to The Hollywood Reporter in February he'd "play a patient now."

While Gloria Reuben (Jeanie Boulet), said to Us Weekly that they've "all kind of moved on" in 2017, Sherry Stringfield wasn't completely against the idea of a revival in 2018.

"If it really was the same ER," the actress who played Susan Lewis, told E! News. "Wow, that would be interesting … I love it."

ER ran for 15 seasons on NBC, from 1994 to 2009, and until Grey's Anatomy's February 28 episode, it was the longest-running primetime medical drama. With a revival unlikely (at least for now), at least you can watch every episode on Hulu.

