New 'Stranger Things 3' Trailer Raises the Stakes Against the Upside Down (VIDEO)

"You let us in and now you are going to have to let us stay," an ominous voice says at the start of Netflix's full trailer for Stranger Things 3.

The streamer dropped the nearly three-minute teaser giving the show's ravenous fans a look into the Summer of 1985 — one that "will change everything." Join Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and the rest of the Hawkins gang as the fight against the Upside Down ramps up.

It's clear that these kids (who are making their way towards young adulthood) have even more obstacles to face as various monsters — both of the supernatural and human realms — surface in their town. "It doesn't make sense, I closed the gate," Eleven says sadly.

"What if he never left?" Will (Noah Schnapp) posits. "What if we locked him out here with us?" What he says next makes our skin crawl as he theorizes that the entity once attached to him could be targeting someone else...

Stranger Things is graduating to an even bigger scale in every sense for Season 3. Budding romances will change group dynamics and force the fan favorites to stick together instead of growing apart. When the forces of evil loom over Hawkins, they'll also have to remember that their friendship is stronger than anything else.

Don't miss the insane(ly concerning) trailer below, which also features Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Hopper (David Harbour), Max (Sadie Sink), Joyce (Winona Ryder) and more:

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Stranger Things, Season 3, Thursday, July 4, Netflix