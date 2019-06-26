Laura Osnes Stars as a Singer Confronting Her Past in Hallmark's 'In the Key of Love'

Laura Osnes (Broadway’s Bandstand) and Scott Michael Foster (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) star in the original movie In the Key of Love, premiering Monday, July 1, on Hallmark Channel.

Maggie Case (Osnes) is a former musician and singer who is now a photographer for her grandmother’s wedding business on picturesque Piedmont Island.

Seemingly happy to be away from her old life, Maggie is shocked to learn her ex-boyfriend and music partner, Jake Collins (Foster), is coming to the island for his sister’s wedding and Maggie’s been hired to shoot the wedding party as they spend a week preparing for the nuptials.

Although Jake’s sister and Maggie’s grandmother conspire to bring the couple back together, Maggie is adamant she doesn’t want to make the same mistake twice with him.

However, when the two are asked to perform together for the first time in years at the wedding, old feelings are rekindled, leaving Maggie unsure about where things stand between them. Just as they start growing closer over the course of the week, Jake, now a renowned music producer, is suddenly called back to work the day of the wedding and leaves the island without saying goodbye.

Upon returning to the mainland, Jake suddenly realizes what’s most important to him and must find a way back to the island, in time to sing his duet with Maggie at the wedding and tell her about the life-changing offer he’s secured for them.

In the Key of Love, Movie Premiere, Monday, July 1, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel