'Elementary' Sneak Peek: Is James Frain's Odin the Newest Foe to Holmes & Watson? (VIDEO)

Here’s another tech billionaire to be wary of. As Elementary nears its final case, James Frain (Star Trek: Discovery) shows up in the June 20 episode to, at first, request the assistance the great detecting team of Sherlock Holmes (Jonny Lee Miller) and Dr. Joan Watson (Lucy Liu). But he's not all that he seems..

His character, named Odin Reichenbach, is confident, charming and charismatic, and the brilliant head of an email, search engine, and social media conglomerate. He meets with Joan in the exclusive sneak peek above to ask for help with a problem, and at first, Joan believes he’s a generous benefactor of a gun buy-back program. But she and Sherlock soon discover he’s a villain — and one very tough adversary.

There are several clues. When Joan meets him, he turns out to be an expert archer, which no doubt will be part of the storyline. Secondly, Sherlock Holmes fans will recognize his surname. In the 1893 short story The Final Problem, which Arthur Conan Doyle intended to be Sherlock Holmes’ last case, Holmes apparently met his death falling into a gorge by Reichenbach Falls in Switzerland, after a violent struggle with arch-nemesis Moriarity.

Because of fan resistance, Conan Doyle soon resurrected the sleuth, explaining that Holmes actually won the fight, which was only known to a select few. He then wrote Hounds of the Baskervilles, set before the climactic battle.

We expect Elementary fans would prefer the latter result.

