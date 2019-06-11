The Busby Family Previews New Challenges in 'OutDaughtered' Season 4 (VIDEO)

"Let your kids be kids," Danielle Busby advises anyone planning to take on raising their children on TV.

Danielle, Adam, and the rest of the Busby family are returning to your screens for a fourth season of TLC's OutDaughtered featuring changes and new challenges for the parents and their five children: older daughter Blayke and younger quintuplets Ava, Olivia, Riley, Parker, and Hazel.

The entire family stopped by TV Insider to preview the new episodes, which will include "crazy stuff" with their house and a new member of the family. They're never quite sure what to expect over the course of a season because, as Adam put it, "life just happens."

Watch the video above to find out what's to come from the "three-nagers" with their different personalities and opinions and how the kids deal with having the cameras around.

OutDaughtered, Season 4 Premiere, Tuesday, June 11, 9/8c, TLC