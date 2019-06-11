'Alien Highway': Ignored Cases Are Investigated in New Travel Channel Series

Chuck Zukowski, a former Colorado law enforcement officer, has been researching and investigating UFO-related incidents for over 30 years. Now, together with his son Daniel Zukowski and investigator Heather Taddy, he is pursuing the cases that authorities ignore, finding evidence that others have missed, listening to witnesses that are otherwise afraid to come forward, searching for definitive proof of UFOs along America's Alien Highway.

On the new series premiere episode, "Hunt for the Skinwalker," airing Wednesday, June 12, a recent creature sighting outside the infamous Skinwalker Ranch brings Chuck Zukowski and the team to Utah to investigate. Evidence, both on the ground and in the skies, indicates the mysterious shapeshifter might actually be an alien.

Preceding this series premiere that same evening, Travel Channel will air the season premiere of UFO’s: The Lost Evidence. Every episode uncovers the latest, never-before-revealed audio, video and documentary evidence of extraterrestrial contact from the most credible sources: government officials, the military and police, scientists and professors, along with eyewitness encounters.

On the first episode, "Nazi UFO Secrets," newly uncovered documents and archival footage could prove that the evils of Nazi Germany’s ‘Wonder Weapons’ with which they nearly won the war may have been sourced from an otherworldly craft that crashed in Germany’s Black Forest.

UFOs: The Lost Evidence, Season Premiere, Wednesday, June 12 9/8c, Travel Channel



Alien Highway, Series Premiere, Wednesday, June 12, 10/9c, Travel Channel

