Bruce Campbell on the 'Ripley's Believe It or Not!' Reboot & Putting Ash to Rest (VIDEO)

Believe it or not, Ripley's Believe It or Not! (which first existed as a cartoon feature in The New York Globe), turns 100 years old this year. Actor Bruce Campbell has been tapped to host the latest reboot of the series, premiering on Travel Channel on June 9.

"It's fascinating [because] nothing we do is fake," Campbell explains of the 10-episode, hour-long show, which features a host of various everyday folks with extraordinary talents. "We're featuring people who look just like us — you'd walk right past them in the street — and yet they have crazy skills or abilities."

Some of those amazing people include a blind boy learning how to ride a bike, a man who can toss playing cards at 92 miles per hour, and a chin-balancing wunderkind.

Campbell, who has said he won't return to play Evil Dead character Ash Williams in a live-action capacity, also discussed the future of the Evil Dead universe and what role he plans to hold in that universe in the future.

Ripley's Believe It or Not!, Series Premiere, Sunday, June 9, 9/8c, Travel Channel