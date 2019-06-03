Abby Lee Miller Regains Her Place on the Throne in 'Dance Moms' Season 8

The eighth season of Dance Moms kicks off on Tuesday, June 4 as a three-hour event!

It all begins with a one-hour special providing an inside look at Abby Lee Miller's physical and emotional struggles while undergoing chemotherapy and learning to regain the use of her legs.

Yes, 'Dance Moms' Is Returning for Season 8 — Here's Everything We Know After a tumultuous couple of years away, Abby Lee Miller will be back on the Lifetime series, and it sounds like it's going to be a big season.

All the while, she keeps pushing forward to keep her dream of a new competitive dance team for the Abby Lee Dance Company alive.

The night continues by showcasing the newest kids of the ALDC as they fight to become the best dancers they can be. Plus, they look to earn a spot on Abby's Elite Team. And of course, meanwhile, their mothers fight battles of their own.

Get a sneak peek at the new season below:

Dance Moms, Season 8 Premiere, Tuesday, June 4, 8/7c, Lifetime

