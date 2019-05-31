Jon Hamm, Nick Offerman & Adria Arjona on Being Cast in 'Good Omens' (VIDEO)

The End Times is here. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman's epic adaptation of his original fantasy novel (written alongside the late Terry Pratchett) is now streaming on Prime Video.

To celebrate, TV Insider sat down for a chat with Jon Hamm, Nick Offerman, and Adria Arjona — who each have very different roles in the series. Hamm's part as the executive-like archangel Gabriel was written specifically for the show, while Arjona plays the pivotal role of Anathema Device, a descendant of Agnes Nutter, the witch who prophesied many things about the centuries to come, including the apocalypse.

Offerman, meanwhile, plays a hardworking American Ambassador, and the father chosen to raise the antichrist, or rather, not raise the antichrist.

"There are a lot of moving parts, and we represent three, very disparate parts that move," explains Hamm. Of the three, only Hamm and Arjona's characters will intersect, but not until the very end (which we won't give away!).

Offerman also delved into a lengthy discussion about just why the show needed charming Mad Men vet Hamm, as well as "a dash of Nick Offerman," to truly work. And well, we don't disagree. Check out the full video interview above.