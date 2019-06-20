Your Complete Guide to Morning TV's Summer 2019 Concerts

That great summertime tradition of morning shows hosting outdoor concerts is back in full swing, with acts like Kacey Musgraves and country duo Dan + Shay headed to Rockefeller Plaza for the Citi Concert Series on Today (7am, NBC), Lady Antebellum and Keith Urban ready to rock Central Park for the Summer Concert Series on Good Morning America (7am, ABC), and Big & Rich and Justin Moore set to headline Fox Square for the All-American Summer Concert Series on Fox & Friends (6am/5c, Fox News). Here's the full lineup:

June 21

The Chainsmokers (Today)

Bastille (Good Morning America)

Jefferson Starship (Fox & Friends)

June 28

Dan + Shay (Today)

Adam Lambert (GMA)

Walker Hayes (F&F)

July 5

Sabrina Carpenter (GMA)

Big & Rich (F&F)

July 12

Maggie Rogers (Today)

The Struts (GMA)

Runaway June (F&F)

July 19

Kacey Musgraves (Today)

Blink-182 (GMA)

Phil Vassar (F&F)

July 26

Andy Grammer (Today)

Lady Antebellum (GMA)

Skillet (F&F)

August 2

Pitbull (GMA)

Justin Moore (F&F)

August 9

Keith Urban (GMA)

To Be Announced (F&F)

August 16

Aloe Blacc (Today)

Chance the Rapper (GMA)

Newsboys (F&F)

August 23

Lizzo (Today)

French Montana (GMA)

Kool & The Gang (F&F)

August 30

Kane Brown & Marshmello (GMA)

Craig Morgan (F&F)

September 2

Why Don’t We (Today)

*Meghan Trainor and OneRepublic Today dates to be announced.*