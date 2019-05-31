Nat Geo WILD Takes Us Back Inside the Columbus Zoo in 'Secrets of the Zoo' Season 2

Secrets of the Zoo showcases the incredible bonds between keepers and the animals they care for, breathtaking feats of heroism, and the raw emotion that comes when rehabilitated animals are returned to the wild.

Season 2 begins on Sunday, June 2, to reveal even more incredible stories that are all in a day’s work for the staff at the Columbus Zoo, like when three adorable cheetah cubs capture the hearts of Dr. Priya and Suzi, and when the staff makes a home for an orphaned baby gorilla.

"Penguin's New 'Do"

Premieres Sunday, June 2, 9/8c

Dr. Priya calls in a human heart specialist to help with great ape Lady, a bonobo with a life-threatening heart condition. Bonobo hearts are remarkably similar to human hearts, so Dr. Priya and her team are hoping a human cardiac specialist can shed light on Lady’s heart problems. Out at The Wilds, Dr. Jan and her team anxiously await the birth of resident cheetah Wangari’s cubs. Nothing goes according to plan, but there are big surprises ahead for Wangari and her caregivers, including a twist no one saw coming.

"Love Is a Cheetah Cub"

Premieres Sunday, June 2, 10/9c

It’s a busy day at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium as veterinarians and keepers experience a roller coaster ride of emotions, beginning with the arrival of three adorable new cheetah cubs, who capture the hearts of Dr. Priya and Suzi, and the curiosity of the zoo’s cheetah companion dogs. Meanwhile, Finnick, a langur monkey, needs life-saving emergency treatment for a urinary tract obstruction that won’t seem to go away. And emotions escalate at the zoo when an aging and sick arctic fox named Anana won’t eat, and things quickly turn from bad to worse.

"Welcome to the Family"

Premieres Sunday, June 9, 9/8c

The staff at the Columbus Zoo is hurriedly preparing to make a home for an orphaned baby gorilla from a nearby zoo in Milwaukee. Baby Zahra lost both her parents at an early age, so it’s essential surrogate parents are found quickly so she can bond with a new family. And the zoo’s longtime resident flamingo, Annyong, has lost his voice, and the team scrambles to find out what’s causing his muted call.

"Baby Watch"



Premieres Sunday, June 16, 9/8c

Out at The Wilds, 800-pound Przewalski’s horses are in need of an emergency pedicure. Back at the main campus, a beloved cheetah named Emmett might have seen the last of his running days when an old injury mysteriously resurfaces and keepers scramble to find out why. Also, it’s nearly time for a long-awaited, big event: the birth of Zuri the giraffe’s baby, which will be the first giraffe birth at the Columbus Zoo in more than 20 years.

"Later, Gator!"

Premieres Sunday, June 23, 8/7c

Heiderose, a sloth bear brought in from Europe, shows signs of a limp, but the team discovers her lungs are in even worse condition. Girl the alligator tests her restraints during her annual exam. Gouda the loris is pregnant, so now it’s up to her keepers to pick the perfect “cheesy” baby name. At The Wilds, the team races to cool down an African painted dog who begins to overheat during a lengthy procedure.

Secrets of the Zoo, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, June 2, 9/8c, Nat Geo WILD