Inside the 'Designated Survivor' Cover Shoot: Kiefer Sutherland Talks Season 3 (VIDEO)

"Does politics corrupt the man or does the man corrupt politics?" That's the question for Kiefer Sutherland's Tom Kirkman in Designated Survivor Season 3.

It's the question the actor ponders in the behind-the-scenes video above from his cover shoot with TV Guide Magazine. While Tom, who "was widely perceived as a good, honest man, put in this incredible position of becoming president overnight" has now "made a conscious choice to try and keep the power" of the presidency, he's shown that he's changed since taking that position, Sutherland explains.

And that's not the only mark against him for his run, as the actor goes on to detail how a presidential campaign tests a person's character and what's so "questionable" about one in the first place.

Sutherland also reveals how the switch from ABC to Netflix will factor into Season 3 storylines. Watch the video to see him get silly for the camera, share a message of gratitude for the show's fans, and reflect on the covers he's done for TV Guide Magazine in the past — find out how many (and how many of those are just for 24) in the interview.

Designated Survivor, Season 3 Premiere, Friday, June 7, Netflix

— Reporting by Kate Hahn