Diesel Brothers Celebrate Memorial Day With 'Monster Truck Jump Live'

The Diesel Brothers are no strangers to pushing the limits with impossible builds and gravity-defying stunts that leave viewers on the edge of their seats. But this Memorial Day, the crew kicks things into high gear as they prepare for Diesel Brothers: Monster Truck Live, one of the most epic, high-flying and jam-packed live events in Diesel Brother's history.

In honor of the brave men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces and military families, the Diesel brothers will host a night of record-breaking stunts, giveaways and entertainment during a live, two-hour season finale event held at the historic decommissioned WWII military base, Wendover Airfield.

Hosted by TV personality Chris Jacobs, Diesel Brothers: Monster Jump Live airs Memorial Day, Monday, May 27.

Throughout this season, fans have watched as Heavy D and the DieselSellerz crew have planned for a stunt of epic proportions – jumping a Monster Jam truck over a flying airplane. While looking for ways to advance using diesel engine technology, Monster Jam, one of the most unexpected, fan-friendly sports in the world today, partnered with Diesel Brothers to help them create their very own diesel-powered Monster Jam truck – The BroDozer.

After exhaustive preparation and training, Heavy D, in front of military members and residents of the Hill Airforce Base, will attempt the record-breaking jump with the BroDozer that’s been months in the making. With the help of competitive race and aerobatic pilot, Anthony Oshinuga, who is one of only a few pilots in the US licensed to fly at such low elevations at fast speeds, will Heavy D be able to pull-off this seemingly impossible jump?

"This is going to be one of the most intense, high stakes moments ever shown on national television. Everything about the stunts we have planned requires 100 percent precision and accuracy. I can’t wait to put on a night of events and surprises that will keep America on the edge of their seat!" said Heavy D. Throughout the night, a variety of other record-breaking stunts, events and giveaways will be featured.

Diesel Brothers: Monster Truck Live, Season Finale, Monday, May 27, 8/7c, Discovery Channel