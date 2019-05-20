'The Best of Tim Conway': Remember the Comedy Legend With MeTV's Marathon

To celebrate the career and comedy of legendary actor and comedian Tim Conway, MeTV is proud to present a week-long presentation of The Best of Tim Conway.

The tribute features select episodes of The Carol Burnett Show that spotlight his iconic characters and trademark brand of humor. The special will air Monday, May 20 through Friday, May 24 at 11/10c .



After a brief stint hosting a local Cleveland news show, Conway moved to New York City and, with the help of late actress Rose Marie, joined the regular cast of players on the variety series The Steve Allen Show. Conway and his comedic chops gained a following on the 1960’s sitcom McHale’s Navy, as the gawky, wide-eyed Ensign Charles Parker, earning his first of several Primetime Emmy Award nominations in 1963.

Though Conway is one of the faces most associated with The Carol Burnett Show, he did not become a regular on the pioneering comedy series until the 1975. The beloved goofball is infamous for causing his co-stars Carol Burnett, Vicki Lawrence and Harvey Korman to break character with his hilarious ad-libs and gut-busting improvisations.

Conway captivated audiences with iconic characters like the Oldest Man and Mr. Tudball in side-splitting skits including “Clock Repair,” “The Intercom” and “Call Me A Doctor,” all of which will be featured in the MeTV tribute.

Conway earned a Golden Globe Award and four Primetime Emmy Awards for his role on The Carol Burnett Show – three for performance and one for writing. His guest appearances on Coach and 30 Rock resulted in two more Emmy Award wins in 1996 and 2008 respectively.

Here are the Conway gems you will see from The Carol Burnett Show:

Monday, May 20



"Guest Steve Lawrence" (Season 4, Episode 3) — 11/10c

Mr. Tudball (Tim Conway) tries to teach Mrs. Wiggins how to use an intercom.

Tuesday, May 21

"Guest Bernadette Peters" (Season 6, Episode 21) — 11/10c

In a reprise of his famous Dentist sketch, Tim has another mishap with novocaine.

Wednesday, May 22

"Guest Tim Conway" (Season 3, Episode 7) — 11/10c

Harvey Korman gets his grandfather clock fixed by the Oldest Man (Conway).

Thursday, May 23

"Guest Jim Nabors" (Season 3, Episode 15) — 11/10c

The Queen and King try to give their Hollow soldier (Conway) a blue pony.

Friday, May 24

"Guests Tim Conway and Valerie Harper" (Season 1, Episode 16) — 11/10c

Harvey's house is on fire, and the Oldest Man comes to his rescue.