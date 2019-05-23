Your Guide to the Syfy Memorial Day Weekend Movie Marathon
Starting on Saturday, May 25 at 10:30a/9:30c, Syfy will air three full days of movies to celebrate Memorial Day Weekend 2019.
Scroll down for a full breakdown of the schedule, from The Scorpion King franchise to horror movies like Evil Dead and Jeepers Creepers.
Saturday, May 25
10:30 AM — Scorpion King 3: The Battle for Redemption (2012)
1:00 PM — Scorpion King 2: The Ride of the Warrior (2008)
'Surely You Can't Be Serious' Movie Marathon to Air on AMC
Yes, the AMC Network is serious about great comedies — and don't call me Shirley!
3:27 PM — Doom (2005)
5:45 PM — X-Men 3: The Last Stand (2006)
8:00 PM — Iron Man (2008)
Sunday, May 26
8:00 AM — Scorpion King 4: The Quest for Power (2015)
10:30 AM — Evil Dead (2013)
12:30 PM — Doom (2005)
3:00 PM — Jeepers Creepers 3 (2017)
5:07 PM — Iron Man (2008)
8:00 PM — Real Steel (2011)
Monday, May 27
8:30 AM — Evil Dead (2013)
10:30 AM — Ominous (2015)
12:30 PM — Arrival (2016)
3:06 PM — Real Steel (2011)
6:00 PM — Shrek (2001)
8:00 PM — Shrek (2001)
10:03 PM — Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory (1971)