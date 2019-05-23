Your Guide to the Syfy Memorial Day Weekend Movie Marathon

Screengrab - X-Men 3: The Last Stand

Starting on Saturday, May 25 at 10:30a/9:30c, Syfy will air three full days of movies to celebrate Memorial Day Weekend 2019.

Scroll down for a full breakdown of the schedule, from The Scorpion King franchise to horror movies like Evil Dead and Jeepers Creepers.

Saturday, May 25

10:30 AM — Scorpion King 3: The Battle for Redemption (2012)

1:00 PM — Scorpion King 2: The Ride of the Warrior (2008)

3:27 PM — Doom (2005)

5:45 PM — X-Men 3: The Last Stand (2006)

8:00 PM — Iron Man (2008)

Sunday, May 26

8:00 AM — Scorpion King 4: The Quest for Power (2015)

10:30 AM — Evil Dead (2013)

12:30 PM — Doom (2005)

3:00 PM — Jeepers Creepers 3 (2017)

5:07 PM — Iron Man (2008)

8:00 PM — Real Steel (2011)

Monday, May 27

8:30 AM — Evil Dead (2013)

10:30 AM — Ominous (2015)

12:30 PM — Arrival (2016)

3:06 PM — Real Steel (2011)

6:00 PM — Shrek (2001)

8:00 PM — Shrek (2001)

10:03 PM — Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory (1971)