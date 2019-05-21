'Surely You Can't Be Serious' Movie Marathon to Air on AMC

Yes, the AMC Network is serious about great comedies — and don't call me Shirley!

Check out the full schedule for their Surely You Can't Be Serious movie marathon below:

Friday, May 24

12:00 PM Airplane II: The Sequel — A loony couple (Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty) head for the moon.

2:00 PM Blazing Saddles — A black railroad worker is appointed sheriff of a town marked for destruction by a scheming politician.

4:00 PM Spaceballs — President Skroob (Mel Brooks) pits heroes against an evil foe (Rick Moranis).

6:00 PM Airplane! — Flight-shy pilot (Robert Hays) follows ex (Julie Hagerty) into midair crisis.

8:00 PM Caddyshack — Country-club caddy deals with assorted oddballs (Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield, Bill Murray).

10:00 PM The Great Outdoors — A Chicago man (John Candy) and his family go camping with his obnoxious brother-in-law (Dan Aykroyd) and his family.

12:00 AM Revenge of the Nerds — College freshmen (Robert Carradine, Anthony Edwards) form fraternity for computer geeks.