JoJo Siwa Shares a Sneak Peek From 'JoJo's Dream Birthday' (VIDEO)

OMG, #Siwanatorz — It’s JoJo Siwa’s 16th birthday, and we get a present! The singer/dancer/TV host/social media influencer/fashion icon/merchandising mega-star is celebrating turning Sweet 16 and has invited Nickelodeon's cameras along to catch the fun.

The special JoJo’s Dream Birthday premieres Saturday night, May 18, after an all-new episode of Nickelodeon’s The Substitute with guest star Lilly Singh.

As a gift to her fans, Siwa is sharing this exclusive clip with TVInsider. In it, Jojo gets a hand — or two — from YouTube star Miranda Sings as she bakes her birthday cake.

Before JoJo’s official birthday on May 19, the always-positive and sparkle-loving pop star kicks off her 70-city tour in support of her debut album, “D.R.E.A.M.”

