First Look at the Marius & Cosette Romance in 'Les Misérables' (VIDEO)

Masterpiece's Les Misérables is well into its six-week run and two new stars are about to be introduced on the show.

Josh O'Connor, who portrays Marius in the miniseries, will meet his love Cosette who, in her adult years, is played by Ellie Bamber. TV Insider has your exclusive first look at their characters' romance, which will play out in the final episodes.

O'Connor, who is about to play Prince Charles in the forthcoming third season of Netflix's The Crown, opens up about playing the politically conflicted character from Victor Hugo's beloved novel. Meanwhile, Ellie Bamber — best known for her role in the 2018 film The Nutcracker and the Four Realms — discusses her character's story as she takes on the role previously held by the young Mailow Defoy in prior episodes.

"He kind of has this ongoing battle about where he lies politically. As that's going on he meets Cosette," O'Connor reveals in the featurette clip.

"Cosette's story is really a story of her journey to becoming a woman. She is different to other roles I've played because she does really have a tough past," Bamber shares.

You can see the complete featurette below and don't miss their onscreen romance in Les Misérables, airing Sundays!

Les Misérables, Sundays, 9/8c, Masterpiece on PBS, check your local listings