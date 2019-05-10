Khalid to Perform 'Talk' on 'The Voice' Season 16 Finale

The Voice Season 16 finale will feature multiple special performances, including one of the advisors.

TV Insider has learned exclusively that Khalid, John Legend's team's advisor to prepare his artists for the Battle Rounds, will be performing his hit song, "Talk," on the May 21 episode.

Khalid became a success following the release of his first single, "Location," before his high school graduation. That led to his major label deal with Right Hand Music Group/RCA Records and his debut album, American Teen.

The singer-songwriter has won an American Music Award, a Billboard Music Award, a Teen Choice Award, an MTV Video Music Award, and an MTV's Woodie To Watch Award. He has collaborated with Normani, Halsey and Benny Blanco, Calvin Harris, Logic and Alessia Cara, Marshmello, Billie Eilish, and Shawn Mendes.

He recently was named one of Time's Most Influential People of 2019 and released his sophomore album, Free Spirit, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top 200. His "Free Spirit World Tour" will take him to arenas worldwide in 2019.

"Talk" just reached #1 on Rhythm radio. Watch the official music video for the hit below.

