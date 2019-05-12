It's a Race to Finish the Family Home When HGTV's 'Good Bones' Returns

Fearlessly taking on dilapidated houses other renovators won’t touch, popular mother/daughter duo Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E Laine are back with more drastic home overhauls in Season 4 of HGTV’s Good Bones, premiering Tuesday, May 14.

The new 15 episodes follow Mina, a real estate agent and new mom, and Karen, a former lawyer, as they buy crumbling Indianapolis properties, gut them down to the studs and turn them into gorgeous, functional family homes.

To attract young buyers to the community, the duo is inspired to try distinctive unique designs, such as a movable book shelf that reveals a hidden bar, beautifully restored antique woodwork, and striking patterned and glazed tiles.

“Mom and I take on some of the nastiest houses you’ve ever seen,” said Mina. “Then we turn those rundown houses into some of the nicest homes in the neighborhood.” “We’re not afraid to take on the worst of the worst,” added Karen.

This season spotlights an extra special project—Mina, who welcomed her first child in August, races to finish her family’s forever home in time for baby Jack’s arrival. To create her dream spaces, she incorporates her favorite design elements from past renovations and adds personalized touches, including a tiled doggie spa, indoor/outdoor accordion doors and a charming second-story balcony stylized from her favorite vacation spot.

Good Bones, Season Premiere, Tuesday, May 14, 9/8c, HGTV

