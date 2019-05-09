'NOS4A2' First Look: Can Vic Stop Charlie Manx? (VIDEO)

AMC's NOS4A2 isn't like any other vampire story on television.

In fact, TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the key art featuring stars Ashleigh Cummings and Zachary Quinto that proclaims just that in its tagline — "A Different Kind of Vampire Story" — and a promo that teases their characters on a collision course.

The new supernatural horror series, consisting of 10 episodes, is based on Joe Hill's novel of the same name. Charlie Manx (Quinto) is the seductive immortal who feeds off the souls of children and puts what's left into his icy, twisted Christmas village of Christmasland. There, Christmas is every day "and unhappiness is against the law."

Vic McQueen (Cummings) is the young woman in New England with a dangerous gift who may be the only one who can stop Manx and save his victims. But is she powerful enough to go up against him? Will she be able to "burn Christmasland to the ground"? Or will she end up one of his victims?

Watch the video below for a tease of what's to come.

NOS4A2, Series Premiere, Sunday, June 2, 10/9c, AMC