AMC Announces 'Fear the Walking Dead' Season 5 Premiere, Drops 'NOS4A2' Trailer (VIDEO)

Fans of TV horror are getting some exciting news out of WonderCon 2019 this weekend!

AMC was in the house at the annual event to announce both the return of Fear the Walking Dead's fifth season, as well as the highly-anticipated debut of supernatural horror series NOS4A2. And not only that — they also revealed the first trailer for their newest series!

The two series will make the perfect programming pair come Sunday, June 2, when they premiere back-to-back — Fear the Walking Dead at 9/8c, and NOS4A2 at 10/9c. And if you're an AMC Premiere subscriber, you won't have to wait to see the rest of the season! AMC's premium upgrade is providing viewers with the chance to binge all 10 episodes of the first season on that very same day.

Not sure if the freshman show is for you? You can find out in the trailer below, which stars Ashleigh Cummings, Zachary Quinto, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Jahkara Smith. All of the aforementioned cast members were at WonderCon for the announcement, along with showrunner and executive producer Jami O’Brien and executive producer Joe Hill.

As you can see above, NOS4A2 is perfect for fans of Fear — and that's what AMC execs are hoping for. “Fear remains one of the most successful dramas on cable with a passionate fanbase who we think will love NOS4A2, a suspenseful and electrifying character drama set against the back drop of supernatural horror. We anticipate the audience overlap will be strong,” said Sarah Barnett, President of AMC Networks Entertainment Group.

The show is based on EP Joe Hill's 2013 best-selling novel of the same name, and follows gifted young woman Vic McQueen, played by Cummings (The Goldfinch), who discovers she has a supernatural gift to find lost things. This ability puts her directly at odds with the evil, immortal Charlie Manx (Quinto), who feeds off the souls of children. He then disposes what remains of them in Christmasland, a place in Manx’s imagination where every day is Christmas and unhappiness is against the law. Vic will work to take down Manx and save his victims, all while trying to avoid losing her mind or falling victim to him.

Sunday, March 31 will bring the Fear the Walking Dead panel with series stars Lennie James, Colman Domingo, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Danay Garcia, Garret Dillahunt, Maggie Grace, Jenna Elfman, and Alexa Nisenson. Also in attendance will be the Walking Dead spinoff's new crossover character Austin Amelio. Plus, EPs and showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, as well as executive producer Scott M. Gimple and director Michael Satrazemis will also be on hand.

We'll have to wait until Sunday to see that trailer, but according to the network's release, we're in for a doozy of a fifth season:

"[In Season 5] the group’s mission is clear: locate survivors and help make what’s left of the world a slightly better place. With dogged determination, Morgan Jones (James) leads the group with a philosophy rooted in benevolence, community and hope. Each character believes that helping others will allow them to make up for the wrongs of their pasts. But trust won't be easily earned. Their mission of helping others will be put to the ultimate test when our group finds themselves in unchartered territory, one which will force them to face not just their pasts but also their fears. It is only through facing those fears that the group will discover an entirely new way to live, one that will leave them forever changed."