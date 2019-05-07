'The Bachelorette' 2019: 9 Key Moments From the Season 15 Trailer (VIDEO)

The first full trailer for Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette has arrived and it's steeped in drama.

Expect tears, steamy exchanges, shady men and much more because Season 15 is gearing up to be a big one. Below we're breaking down some of the key moments from the lengthy preview including everything from L-bombs to ambulance calls and more.

The Men Bare It All

Towards the beginning of the trailer, fans are shown what appears to be a group date which involves some tiny swimwear on the men vying for Hannah's heart. And it's not the only moment that features scantily-clad men: We also see an intimate moment between Hannah and one of her suitors that involves black bar censors.

Get Ready For Tears

It won't be an easy road to love as we see Hannah confront the men. "None of you know anything about me and what makes me me and things that I've gone through cause nobody's even asked," she says through upset tears. "Cause all we talk about is stupid s**t." And that's not the end of the waterworks, as more tears (from both the guys and Hannah) are featured throughout the preview!

Demi and Katie Return as "Hannah's Angels"

It seems like one of the guys will have some explaining to do when former Bachelor contestants Demi Burnett and Katie Morton show up to rat him out for something. Perhaps a current girlfriend? Hey, it wouldn't be the first time something like this has happened.

European Jet-Setting

What's more romantic than the Bachelor mansion? Europe. That's where the season will eventually lead and the trailer offers plenty of picturesque scenes of Hannah and her beaus on the canals of Amsterdam, in Scotland and more.

Steamy Make-Out Sessions

Hannah B. isn't shy about her attraction for the men in the running this season. Throughout the nearly four-minute segment we see Hannah get close to a few different men in various locations. The above photo is on the less steamy side compared to some...

Hannah Declares Her Love

While we can't see who Hannah's talking to, it's clear she'll fall in love with someone. She describes a moment from her time with this mystery guy and says, "I'm falling in love with you," as tears fill her eyes. Who could it be? And can you believe she broke tradition to drop the L-word before the finale?!

The Men Get Aggressive

Some serious tension between the men is teased as we see some of them get in each others faces, accusing one another of being there for the "wrong reasons." Will their actions prove detrimental to securing Hannah's heart? Only time will tell.

Luke P. Is Bad News

Based on the other men's reactions, Luke P. isn't a good guy and we even see Hannah ask why no one likes him. The other contestants call him a "pathological liar" and "evil," but will Hannah fall victim to his charms or see the man everyone else believes him to be?

Things Get Dangerous

Would it be a season of The Bachelorette without some kind of emergency? It appears someone will require some medical attention before the season's end (likely due to a rugby match?).

Don't miss the full trailer, catch the teaser below and tune in Monday, May 13 for the season premiere.

The Bachelorette, Season 15 Premiere, Monday, May 13, 8/7c, ABC