'Paradise Hotel' Returns With Kristin Cavallari as Host of Reality Dating Series

Television personality and reality star Kristin Cavallari is host of the brand-new Paradise Hotel, the innovative dating competition series in which sexy singles try to remain in paradise for as long as possible by pairing up. The trailblazing series will debut with a special, two-hour premiere Thursday, May 9.

In the reinvention of the hit series, viewers play along at home using social media to try and influence the action on the show. The series will air three nights a week in an “as it happens” format during its five-week run. Following the Thursday night premiere, Paradise Hotel will air on Mondays, Wednesdays, with live elements, on Thursdays.

“I’m so excited to be hosting Paradise Hotel this summer!” said Cavallari. “This show literally has everything – dating, love triangles, alliances, competition – and I can’t wait to stir the pot and have a front-row seat to all the drama!”

The series follows a group of singles who are given the opportunity of a lifetime – to check in to an exclusive tropical resort – and check out with big money. Immersed in a gorgeous setting, these strangers will be surrounded by sun, fun, flirtation and romance – all cloaked in a wild competition.

This paradise won’t last forever...it will take strategy to remain there. Each week, one single will leave the hotel to make room for a brand-new guest. In a new twist, viewers can play along at home, using social media to try and influence what happens on screen, including helping to decide who stays and who goes.

Paradise Hotel, Premiere, Thursday, May 9, 8/7c, Fox