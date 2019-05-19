Inside James Corden's 'Carpool Karaoke' Primetime Special With Celine Dion

Céline Dion's car will go on!

The powerhouse chanteuse is the latest passenger to strap in for James Corden's Carpool Karaoke, and this time, they're cruising — and crooning — around Las Vegas, where the Grammy winner is about to wrap up her more than 15-year residency.

Here, exec producer Ben Winston walks us through the making of TV's funniest ride.

Day before: Winston and his team, having flown in the night prior, hit the Strip. "We drive the route a couple of times at the right time of day because we want to see where the sun is on the [car]," he says. "There are cameras on the windscreen, so we've always got to make sure that the sun is behind us or in front of us so there aren't awful shadows."

Day of, 8:30–10am: Winston and Corden meet to go through some of the host's potential questions about Dion's massive shoe collection, living in Vegas, and the fact that her 1994 wedding was broadcast on Canadian TV.

10:00am: Drive to pickup venue.

10:30am: All aboard! Dion gets in the car and the crew gets to work. "We'll fix the cameras, make sure everyone [is set] for sound and microphones. Then we drive around till around 12:30."

12:30pm: They finish by filming "a massive stunt on the Strip" — which Winston says he hopes to keep under wraps despite the spectators sure to report it on social media. "[It's] one of the most ambitious things we've ever done in the history of Carpool."

1:30pm: Wrap and return the rental!

The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2019, Monday, May 20, 10/9c, CBS