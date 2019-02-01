'Star Trek: Discovery' Cast Tackles 'Seasons of Love' in Carpool Karaoke (VIDEO)

The crew of the U.S.S. Discovery has a song in their hearts! This week, the Star Trek: Discovery cast went other-worldly for a new Carpool Karaoke.

Sonequa Martin-Green, Anthony Rapp, Doug Jones, and Mary Wiseman belt their hearts out in the recently released installment (available on Apple TV). The James Corden-produced series is no stranger to celebrity car performances as previous Carpool Karaoke participants include Matthew McConaughey, Snoop Dogg, Gisele Bündchen, Boyz II Men, Ben Schwartz, Richard Madden and more.

A spinoff of Corden's popular segment on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Carpool Karaoke puts the stars behind the wheel as they drive around and belt a few tunes.

In this Star Trek: Discovery episode, however, fans will be treated to a rephrased version of Rent's "Seasons of Love" (Discovery star Anthony Rapp starred in the original Broadway production), as well as Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You," and more.

New episodes of Carpool Karaoke are available for free every Friday on the Apple TV app, which can be accessed via iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV. Don't have the app? Check out the teaser for the episode below and if you can't handle not seeing the entire segment you can watch it here.

Carpool Karaoke, New Episodes, Fridays, Apple TV