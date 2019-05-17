The Biggest Stars on TV #8: Ryan Seacrest

Check back with TV Insider daily as we countdown the 10 Biggest Stars on TV, including picks from shows like NCIS and Blue Bloods, daytime television, streaming hits, HGTV, and more. Stay tuned, and sound off on our choices in the comments below!

It's fair to say that when Ryan Seacrest (and his spiky highlighted hair) appeared on our screens in June 2002 to introduce a carousel of unknown singers on a new reality show called American Idol, he seemed like just a summer fling. Instead, he's become a long-term relationship and the go-to master of all ceremonies.

That's because he's an unflappable, skillful, ultraprepared, amiable — and did we mention unflappable? — master. The man can interview jittery celebrities on awards show red carpets for E!; banter with Kelly Ripa five mornings a week on Live! With Kelly and Ryan; cheerfully usher in the new year from Times Square in treacherous weather conditions on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve; and console just-ousted contestants on American Idol.

Indeed, Seacrest's continued ringleader gig on Idol is perhaps most telling of all: Even though he's living the dream, he still works as if he's chasing it.