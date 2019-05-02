Journalist Stephanie Bauer Dissects 'The Disappearance of Susan Cox Powell' on Oxygen

This captivating two-night event, The Disappearance of Susan Cox Powell, airing May 4 and 5 on Oxygen, will present the tragic case of Susan Cox Powell, a missing mom that dominated headlines nearly a decade ago.

In this groundbreaking four-hour series, the definitive story of Susan’s devastating final years are revealed — unveiling alarming new developments, scandalous never-before-seen videos, and rare interviews with family members offering a closer than ever look at one of the most shocking cases in recent memory.

Susan Powell was just 28 years old when she vanished from her suburban home in West Valley City, Utah in 2009. Upon her disappearance, Susan’s husband Josh Powell gave the police a strange alibi — claiming that after his wife went to bed, he took their sons Charlie, 4, and Braden, 2, on a spontaneous camping trip during a violent, winter blizzard.

More than two years later, and after an unsuccessful police investigation, the unthinkable happened: Josh Powell took his own life and that of his two sons.

The special follows investigative journalist Stephanie Bauer as she dissects Josh and Susan’s marriage, taking a stark look at the topic of domestic violence and emotional abuse while revealing a complex Powell family dynamic – from the onset of her relationship with Josh, Susan became the object of desire for Josh’s father, Steven Powell.

The special unearths boxes of lurid videotapes shot by Steven Powell, vividly divulging an astonishing sexual obsession with his daughter-in-law. Ultimately, The Disappearance of Susan Cox Powell unveils a shocking new theory that may explain why Susan disappeared.

